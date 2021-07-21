MARY HELEN GIBSON, 79, of Charleston, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a long illness. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
