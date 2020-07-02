MARY HELEN HINZMAN, 92 of Joe's Run, Sandyville, went home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 24, 1928, in Sandyville, daughter of the late Charlie and Blanche McLaughlin Miller. She was a homemaker and loved to quilt, sew, craft, garden and cook, where she was known for her homemade bread and apple pies. She will always be remembered by her friends and church family for her hospitality and making sure everyone was taken care of during times together. Her first love was her church and serving the Lord and being with her family.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Hinzman (Karen); daughters, Karen Harper (Sonny), Kathleen Williams (Dave), Donna Kay (Mike) and Debbie Smith (Deron); sister, Fanny Jane Hascue; brother, Ivan Miller. Also left to cherish her memory are 17 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dale Hinzman.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, with Pastor Arnold Conant officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sandyville.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at the funeral home.
With the health of family and friends in mind, please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask while visiting at the funeral home for your protection and practice social distancing.
