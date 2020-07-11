Mary (Huffman) Bias

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Mary (Huffman) Bias
SYSTEM

MARY LOUISE HUFFMAN BIAS, of Turtle Creek, passed away July 7, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by husband Arley Bias; and parents Willie and Edith Huffman of Alkol.

She was a faithful member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at Turtle Creek for many years and a member of the choir which she enjoyed so much. Graduate of Duval High School, she attended Marshall University and student taught for a short time before becoming a homemaker and raising her two children. She enjoyed reading especially her Bible and cooking for her family. She loved attending the nutrition center where she made a host of friends also.

She is survived by her son, Jared Bias of Turtle Creek; daughter, Sandy Riggs and her husband Tim of Madison; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.

Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with the Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020

Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.

Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.

Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Null,  Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.

Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m.,  Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.