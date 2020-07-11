Mary (Huffman) Bias

MARY LOUISE HUFFMAN BIAS, of Turtle Creek, passed away July 7, 2020, at Charleston Area Medical Center after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by husband Arley Bias; and parents Willie and Edith Huffman of Alkol.
She was a faithful member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church at Turtle Creek for many years and a member of the choir which she enjoyed so much. Graduate of Duval High School, she attended Marshall University and student taught for a short time before becoming a homemaker and raising her two children. She enjoyed reading especially her Bible and cooking for her family. She loved attending the nutrition center where she made a host of friends also.
She is survived by her son, Jared Bias of Turtle Creek; daughter, Sandy Riggs and her husband Tim of Madison; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends.
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, with the Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
