MARY IRENE JULIE FRYE 62, of Branchland, WV., passed away August 3, 2021. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 10 - 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
