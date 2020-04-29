Mary (Jackson) Conner

MARY (JACKSON) CONNER, 92, of Spencer, died April 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. There will be no visitation. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

