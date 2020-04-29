MARY (JACKSON) CONNER, 92, of Spencer, died April 24, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. There will be no visitation. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Curry, Lois - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Dailey, James - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.
Gray, Connie - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.