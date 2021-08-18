MARY JANE (CAUDILL) BRADSHAW 79, lifelong resident of Chesapeake went to her heavenly home on August 16th following a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Rev. Damron B. Bradshaw; parents, John and Ruby (Dunbar) Caudill; sister, Donna (Caudill) Legg; brother, John William Caudill II; son Randall Alan Scott; and grandson, Andrew Scott Daugherty.
She is survived by her sisters, Sue Whittington (Wayne) and Janice Jenkins; brother, Damon Caudill (Kim); son, John D. Scott III; daughters, Kim Scott and Lori Daugherty (DeWayne); grandchildren, Derek (Kelly) and Alicia Scott, Nathaniel (Emily) Hall and Mary Jane (Hall) (Jonathan) Ramsey, Adam (Katey), Alex (Lacee), Aaron and Dalton Daugherty; great grandchildren, Henry and Hayden Hall, Jarrett and Matthew Ramsey and Winston Daugherty. Each one is sure they are her favorite. Stepsons, Paul Bradshaw (Bonita) and Charles Bradshaw; step granddaughter, Ashley Bradshaw Carver (Cody) of Dry Branch; sister-in-law, Beulah Bradshaw Ford; nephew, Mark Bradshaw; and great nephews, Jesse and Mason Bradshaw all of Humble, Texas.
Mary Jane was in the graduating class of 1960 at East Bank High School, where she loved playing in the band and led as head majorette.
She was a stay-at-home mom for 20 plus years. She went to work as a dispatcher for N.C.R. in Charleston for 7 years and then was able to relocate closer to her hometown at Fairmont Supply Company as a receptionist until her retirement in 2003.
She gave tirelessly to organizations she was passionate about. Her daughter, Kim was born with Cerebral Palsy. When they enrolled her in a summer camp, Mary Jane scheduled, recruited, planned, shopped, cooked, and cleaned for Camp Happy Face. Whatever she could do in order for those kids to have the time of their life each year, she did it.
She was involved in the Chesapeake and Charleston Women's Club for over 40 years. Leading the club for many of those years as president, performing many tasks to do what she could to help her town.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer not once but twice in 1996 & 2012. She respected and loved her doctors very much and as soon as she was released from surgery and radiation, she got involved with the Cancer Society. There she met weekly with other patient survivors and their families to offer support in any way she could.
Anyone that knew Mary Jane knew she loved sports, especially football. She would get so excited learning about a new play or hearing of a new player joining the teams she loved. She loved to dress up especially in costume, Halloween was her very favorite and everyone was always so excited to see what her costume choice was going to be. She would never let the "cat out of the bag" early and would get so excited to see what we thought as she always wanted to top the one before.
Hats, nothing says Mary Jane more than a hat. She loved them, each with a different personality and name. She loved to cook and bake for those she loved. She loved to talk food and trade recipes. She loved to enter cooking contests and is best known for winning the West Virginia State Fair pie contest so many times they asked her to become a judge, and she did.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 in the Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Internment will follow in the cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 until service at the mausoleum chapel on Friday.
On behalf of the family, we ask that everyone in attendance for the visitation or service wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
