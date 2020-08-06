MARY JANE PRICE, transitioned on July 17, 2020, she was born to the late Edison and Helen Price on March 30, l952 in Huntington, West Virginia. Mary attended Kanawha County Public Schools and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School. She went on to receive her Bachelors degree in Home Economics from West Virginia State College.
Mary was baptized at Ebenezer United Merhodist Church in Huntington, West Virginia.
Later in life, she joined St. Paul United Methodist Church in Oxon Hill, Maryland. As a committed servant of God she served as a Communion steward and served her church community through the Share ministry and was a dedicated member of the Hospitality Committee. Mary was also a dedicated member of the MITYME RedHatters of Fort Washington.
She started her professional life at Zayers Department Stores and the Singer Sewing Company.
She first taught at St. Cecelia Catholic School in Washington, DC and went on to teach at Prince Georges County Public Schools for the past 24 years. She was a home economics teacher at Fairmont Heights High School and Suitland High School and was most recently an ISS monitor at Annapolis Road Academy. She also worked with the Youth Professional Developmenr (YPD) program during the summer months.
In December 2013, Mary was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was a courageous survivor and proudly celebrated her new cancer-versary with family and friends.
The world has lost a beautiful and creative soul. Mary was extremely talented. She excelled in the culinary arts, sewing and quilting. She designed cakes for all the family birthdays and special occasions. All she needed was the thought for a cake and she would bring it to fruition. Her culinary presentations would always astound you in detail and taste.
She is proceeded in death by her parents and siblings, Edward Price, Elaine Washington, Howard Price and Marilyn Price Lovett (twin sister).
Mary leaves to cherish her memory: her brothers, Malcolm (Loretta), Charles (Sonia -Dec), her sister Florence (Aaron) and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Funeral Services were held July 31, in Oxen Hill, MD.