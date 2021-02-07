Mary Jane Toothman

MARY JANE MURAD "JENNIE" TOOTHMAN, 92, of St. Albans passed away on February 3, 2021.
She was born in Charleston, WV to the late Ragie Farris and Freda David Murad. She was a volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital until 2017. She was an avid WVU fan and all-round sports fan as well. She enjoyed her yearly family vacation s with her family and her nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Harold Toothman; eight of her siblings, Farris, Andy, Louis, George, and Mike Murad, Eva Husson, Nafie Shaheen and Evelyn Crank; grandson, Scott Alan Barr; daughter-in-law, Brenda Toothman.
Mary is survived by son, William H. "Bill" Toothman, Jr. of Woodstock, Georgia; daughter, Terri Toothman (Greg) Barr of St, Albans, WV; grandchildren, Jeffrey Alan (Lara) Toothman of Tampa, Florida, Alison Toothman (Tom) Garland of Kennesaw, Georgia, Christopher Adam Barr of St. Albans, WV, and Lindsay Barr of Scott Depot, WV; great grandchildren, Taylor Kaye Garland, Gracie Toothman, Landry Issac Barr, and Cooper Ethan Barr.
A service to Honor the Life of Mary will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Joel Harpold officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and social distance for your safety and the safety of others. Services will be live streamed and may be accessed by visiting www.snodgrasfuneral.com and selecting the obituary, then select "live stream" under the picture. You do not have to log in the service will begin at the appointed time.
Memories may be shared on the obituary listing. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.