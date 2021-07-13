MARY JANET MOSS, 76, of Ripley passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.
She was born October 18, 1944 at Wallback, WV a daughter of the late Denver Cecil and Rebecca Maysel Gray Moore.
Mary was a 1962 graduate of Calhoun County High School and a 1985 graduate of WVU-Parkersburg School of Nursing. She retired as a registered nurse from Jackson General Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, as well as the Cottageville Chapter 16 Order of the Eastern Star.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years Floyd Moss; son Ronald Moss (Louella) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Thomas Moss of Washington, PA, Emily Horvath (Dirk) of Cecil, PA; Matthew Moss, Jackson Moss and Adam Moss all of San Diego, CA; great-granddaughter Heather Horvath; daughter-in-law, Whitney Moss; siblings Clayton Moore of Wallback, Dorothy Darrah of Massillon, OH and Dorcas McVicker (Bud) of Massillon, OH; sister-in-law Gladys Moore of Millwood. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Moss and siblings Orvis Moore, Calvin Moore, Broaddus Moore, Virgil Moore, Buhl Moore and Leah Moore.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with John Gunther officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com