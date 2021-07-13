Thank you for Reading.

MARY JANET MOSS, 76, of Ripley passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

She was born October 18, 1944 at Wallback, WV a daughter of the late Denver Cecil and Rebecca Maysel Gray Moore.

Mary was a 1962 graduate of Calhoun County High School and a 1985 graduate of WVU-Parkersburg School of Nursing. She retired as a registered nurse from Jackson General Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, as well as the Cottageville Chapter 16 Order of the Eastern Star.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years Floyd Moss; son Ronald Moss (Louella) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Thomas Moss of Washington, PA, Emily Horvath (Dirk) of Cecil, PA; Matthew Moss, Jackson Moss and Adam Moss all of San Diego, CA; great-granddaughter Heather Horvath; daughter-in-law, Whitney Moss; siblings Clayton Moore of Wallback, Dorothy Darrah of Massillon, OH and Dorcas McVicker (Bud) of Massillon, OH; sister-in-law Gladys Moore of Millwood. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Moss and siblings Orvis Moore, Calvin Moore, Broaddus Moore, Virgil Moore, Buhl Moore and Leah Moore.

A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with John Gunther officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com

