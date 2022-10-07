MARY JEAN BRADY GREENAWALT, 71, died Tuesday, September 27 in Greensboro, NC. She is survived by husband Robert Greenawalt, two children, David and wife Shanna of Kennesaw, Georgia; and Sarah Naranch and husband Stu of Washington, DC. Grandchildren are William, Matthew, and Lexie Greenawalt, and Felix and Asa Naranch. Also surviving are the canine family members, English Setters Sassy, Princess, and Peanut. Mary is a graduate of Mount Hope (WV) High School where she was valedictorian and recognized as an Honorary National Merit Scholar. She met husband Bob during their first week at Duke University where he was in the Divinity School and Mary was a freshman. They later married and spent 49 years together. At Duke, Mary graduated in three years Summa Cum Laude majoring in Management Sciences and Accounting. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Mary earned an MBA from the University of North Carolina in 1974. Later on, married and with children, she earned a Doctorate in Accounting in 1986 from the University of Georgia. Professional credentials were Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. Faculty positions included Guilford College, Virginia Tech, and the Citadel. She was honored to serve as a faculty fellow at the Security and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC. Also an accomplished musician, Mary was a talented pianist and played clarinet in the Duke Wind Symphony and the Duke Symphony Orchestra, as well as numerous community concert bands. Favorite interests included wild flowers, square dancing, circuses, crossword puzzles, and numerous English Setters. Mary and Bob also loved to travel. They visited 47 states, 30 foreign countries, and took 20 cruises. Mary was a member of West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro where she had played in the handbell choir.
The funeral service will be held at Mount Hope Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 9 at 2 pm. There will be visitation for one hour before the service. Burial will be after the service in High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill, WV. Memorial gifts can be made to Mount Hope Baptist Temple or Mount Hope Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.