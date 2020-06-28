Mary Jeanette Wright

Mrs. MARY JEANETTE WRIGHT, 89, of Charleston, passed away June 18, 2020. Private services were held and Jeanette was buried in the Lively Cemetery, Sod. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the Wright family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Ennis, Gloria - 2 p.m., Browns Chapel, St. Albans.

Garten, Carson - 2 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Lathey, Stanley - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Proctor-Taylor, Debbie - 2 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.

Roberts, Connie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Smith, Joseph - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Steele, Helen - 2 p.m., Memorial Funeral Directory, Princeton.

Woodrum, Marceline - 1 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.