MARY JOANN HARPER, 82 of Charleston, WV, passed away on December 18th 2020 at the Valley Center Nursing Home. Born on September 17th 1938 in Strange Creek, WV. She was the daughter of William (Dale) and Ida Mae Hollister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Ray Harper, grandson Josh Harper, nephew Ray Mobley, daughter in law Debra Harper, sister Pat Allen and brother Steve Hollister.
She was a homemaker and ran the Harpers Grocery Store. Joann is survived by sister Monna Mobley, sons Allen (Carolyn) Harper, Gary Harper, Joey (Tammy) Harper; daughter Sherry (Jimmy) Pauley; grandchildren Jennifer Thacker, Joe Harper, Gary Harper, Jessie (Robert) Blankenship, Casey Webb, Zach Harper, Jared Pauley, Abbie Pauley, Hayes Pauley, Kaleb Pauley, Heaven Pauley, Charlie Pauley; nephews Rob Allen, Mike Mobley, Dale Mobley; nieces Robin Hedrick and Saronda Shafranck; great grandchildren Jackson Webb, Kaylee Cobb, Hannah Thacker; step grandson Corey Agosti.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday December 23, 2 pm at Tyler Mountain memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the State of West Virginia and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Harper family.