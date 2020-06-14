Mary "Joann" Kincaid

MARY MARGARET "JOANN" KINCAID passed away peacefully at the Hubbard House in Charleston.
Mary Margaret "Joann" was born on August 22, 1925, in Lookout, West Virginia. Before the war, she met her loving husband, Roy "Tom" Kincaid, where they married in Montgomery in 1943. After the war, they eventually landed in their final hometown of Smithers, West Virginia. Mary Margaret "Joann" was a woman ahead of her time, earning her master's degree in education and being a long-time teacher and principal in the Fayette County education system. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and former past "Worthy Grand Matron." She was also a very loyal member of the First Christian Church of Montgomery. Her most important milestone was staying married to her husband, Tom, for 77 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Bryant; sisters, Durrette Hayslett, Ruth "Bobbie" Clendenin; and brothers, Early Bryant Jr. and Sam Flint.
Surviving is her loving husband of 77 years, Roy "Tom" Kincaid; her children, Sue Kincaid Boyd (Pat) of South Charleston and Thomas "Tom B" Kincaid (Debbie) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Traci Boyd Acklin (Brian) of Charleston, Kelli Boyd (Hobie) of Charleston, Brent Kincaid of Charleston and Alex Lacy (Michael) of Charlotte. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ben, Philip, Brady Acklin of Charleston, Eleanor and our baby boy Lacy, due in October, of Charlotte.
Mary lived a full life and we were all happy to be witness to it.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Montgomery Christian Church, with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, is in charge of arrangements where expressions can be sent at www. odellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be sent to the First Christian Church of Montgomery at 206 6th Avenue, Montgomery, WV 25136.