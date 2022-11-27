Mary Katherine Gillespie

MARY KATHERINE (KATY) GILLESPIE went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022 at the age of 97 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston.
Born on the west side of Charleston on October 17, 1925, Katy was a member of the first graduating class from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1943. She later moved to South Charleston and lived there for her entire adult life. She worked at Columbia Gas which is also where she met her husband, Lyle, to whom she was married for 33 years prior to his death in 1984. Katy retired from Columbia Gas in 1985.
After her retirement she was blessed to be able to travel to many parts of the world including Israel, Australia, and Europe. Katy was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 80 years. She was involved in many volunteer efforts over the years at church as well as the Ronald McDonald House, CAMC Hospital, and the American Baptist Conference Center in Green Lake Wisconsin. Her desire was to never draw attention to herself for her volunteer work.
She was preceded in death by husband J. Lyle Gillespie, parents Victor and Blanche Daoust and sister Aileen Sauzer. She is survived by daughter Donna Bell (Michael), son David Gillespie (Marjorie), grandchildren Brian Arden (Linsay), Timothy Arden (Kara), Paige Ricci (John), Andrew Gillespie, and great grandchildren Emma and Nola.
Visitation will be held on December 2, 2022 at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston from 11 to 12:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., with Rev. Ron Stoner and Rev. Don Biram officiating. Entombment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Katy requested that donations be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church building fund, 1401 Washington St. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
