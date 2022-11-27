Thank you for Reading.

Mary Katherine Gillespie
MARY KATHERINE (KATY) GILLESPIE went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2022 at the age of 97 at the Arthur B. Hodges Center in Charleston.

Born on the west side of Charleston on October 17, 1925, Katy was a member of the first graduating class from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1943. She later moved to South Charleston and lived there for her entire adult life. She worked at Columbia Gas which is also where she met her husband, Lyle, to whom she was married for 33 years prior to his death in 1984. Katy retired from Columbia Gas in 1985.

