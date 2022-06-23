Mary Katherine Wiggins Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY KATHERINE (KATE) COUCH WIGGINS passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her love of 64 years, Alvin Wiggins, and loving daughter, Beverly Lopez at 2 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Katherine Wiggins Alvin Wiggins Kate Couch Beverly Lopez Pass Away Years Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Roger Harold Clagg Blank Kenneth Michael Eads Paul Stephen Miller Blank Robert Steven “Rob” Revels David Lee Erwin Paul Stephen Miller Blank Paul Stephen Miller Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says