MARY L. LEWIS, 80 of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, October 2, at East Nitro United Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Prevett officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 am and the service will begin at 12 pm. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, is assisting Mary's family.
