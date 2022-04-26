MARY L. SCOTT, 71, of Eleanor passed away Sunday April 24, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital following a short illness. She was a 1970 graduate of Poca High School and was a member of the Bancroft Church of God Mission. Mary enjoyed working many elections as a poll worker.
She was the daughter of the late Denver Rollins and Beulah Bowling Rollins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Hurl "Don" Scott; sister, Ramona Dent; aunts, Kathryn Rollins and Betty Scott; her faithful dog and best friend, "Snoopy."
Survivors include her brothers, Rick (Joyce) Rollins of Beckley and Mike (Jody) Rollins of Hurricane; nephews and nieces, Phillip Dent. Mark Adkins, Carrie Bell, Ricky Rollins II, Joey Rollins, Stacey Myers and Josh Rollins; longtime friend, Charles Smith.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the medical staff on 7 south at CAMC General Hospital for the care and compassion they provided.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Putnam County Animal Shelter,12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168 or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund 1235 South Clark Street Suite 910 Arlington, VA 22202.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday April 27, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor James Legg officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.