MARY L. SHUFF, age 90, of South Charleston passed away Saturday November 14, 2020.
She was born on April 22, 1930 in Charleston, daughter of the late Foster and Lillian Oakes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Shuff and brother, Dick Oakes.
Mary retired from Kanawha County Board of Education and was a devoted mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, reading and painting landscape pictures.
Mary is survived by her children; Roy Shuff, (Sandy), Minetta Redman, (Dale), Teresa Crozier, (Carl), and Mark Shuff, (Valarie); sisters, Nancy Adkins and Sarah Gray; eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Butler, PA. Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.