MARY LEE DAVID BAILEY, 88 of Sarah Ann, WV, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at CAMC Hospice Division. Born July 23, 1932 in Twin Branch, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ennis and Middie Shannon David.
Mary Lee was also preceded in death by her husband Huda "The Rounder" L. Bailey, one daughter Debra Jane "Debbie Doodle" Bailey, Brother Luther David, Sisters Janet Gillian and Wanda Jan Morgan, granddaughter Elizabeth Knight.
Mary had a deep love for her family most of the time. She always kept treats of ice cream and candy bars for the kids who lived around her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Rita (John) Bailey Knight of Charleston, son John (Tina) Lane Bailey of Verdunville, granddaughters Courtney Colston of Myrtle Beach, SC and Ashton Sparks of Huntington, WV, Sister Carol Foreman of Hurricane, great grandchildren Bryce Des Merces, Bradyn Given and Katheryn Given.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, with Rev. Barney Goins officiating.
Honaker Funeral Home of Logan has been entrusted with the arrangements.