MARY LETA ALLEN, 96, of Big Otter, WV became a Christmas Angel on December 26, 2021 at the home of her beloved granddaughter, Rebecca Lynne Brock. Mary was born and raised at Blue Sulphur in Greenbrier County. Her parents were Irvin and Vearie Milam Rhodes. Mary graduated from Smoot High School. While in nurse's training, she met and married Paul Allen. She and Paul were married in 1946 until Paul passed in 2000. Mary received training at Charleston Beauty Academy. Mary was founder and owner of the Clay Beauty Shop for many years. She knew hard work and long hours. Mary was a member of the Villa Nova Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, caregiving, housekeeping, birdwatching, babysitting, and being a grandmother and a great-grandmother. A stronger person would be hard to find. Mary supported Clay County Schools and Clay 4-H activities.
Mary was the last to pass among all her and Paul's brothers and sisters and spouses. Left to cherish Mary's memory are her daughters, Paula Seal (Kenna) of Sutton, WV and Sharon Schlaegel (Lee) of Madison, WV; granddaughter, Rebecca Brock (Allen) of Scott Depot, WV and two great-granddaughters, Hailey McKenna and Amelia Shay, as well as several nieces and nephews. To Rebecca, Mary always said, "I love you. Always have. Always will!" Mary loved her kind, wonderful caregivers: Faith, Laura, Jackie, Sherry and Rose.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wallace Cemetery at the End of the Trail, Clintonville, Greenbrier County with the Rev. Rick Swearengin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Kanawha Hospice Care, WV 1606 Kanawha Blvd. Charleston, WV 25387.
Rebecca would like to thank her work family, especially Jeanna, for all the love and kindness during this difficult time. The family would like to thank Handley Funeral Home for their professionalism, kindness, and care with Mary.