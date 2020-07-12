MARY "LIBBY" SELBE, 88, of Dupont City, went home to be with the Lord, July 10, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division.
She was a homemaker and attended Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle most of her life.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Rev. Raymond L. Selbe; parents, Alfred and Mae Holstine; brothers, Hildred, Killmer and Ralph Holstine; sisters, Zelma Eskins, Virginia Meadows and Freda Sizemore.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Ella M. and Keith Stevens of Belle; son and daughter-in-law, Allan W. and Teresa Selbe of Dupont City; brother and sister-in-law, Bevil and Betty Holstine of Belle; grandchildren, Tammy L. Gaal, Keith M. Stevens II, and Cory A. Selbe; great grandchildren, Brandon A. Mays, Brielle L. Mays and Keith M. Stevens III; and great-great grandchild, Layden A.L. Mays.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.
The family would like to extend thanks to the nurses at CAMC for the loving and compassionate care they showed Libby and the family throughout this difficult time.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.