MARY LOU BALLARD sadly departed this earthly plane, March 10, 2023, after a long and hard battle with Parkinson disease. She fought this battle with the same grace and dignity she carried throughout her life. She was surrounded by her family as she took her final journey to go home.
Mary Lou was born, November 28, 1935, in Fayette County. She attended Nuttall High School, St. Albans High School, and she graduated in 1952. She resided in West Virginia and Florida. She worked for Columbia Gas, One Valley Bank, and was a Freelance Court reporter.
Mary Lou married the love of her life, Franklin R. Ballard. A union that lasted for 63 years and blessed them with their only child, Jodi.
Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Some of her passions in life were researching her family genealogy, watching tennis, college sports, especially WVU. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandson, TJ. There was no road too long or mountain too high when it came to TJ. Mary Lou and TJ shared a lot of the same personality traits especially their will to fight, and the concept of defeat did not exist in their minds. TJ always said he would be around after her death to remind us of her but little did TJ know it would be the exact opposite. TJ finished his fight in 2016 and it was Mary Lou that remained here to remind all of us about TJ.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by parents, Ray and Okal Gillespie; sisters, Betty Lesher and Anna Poyma; brother, Kenneth R. Gillespie; grandson, Timothy James Lake II (TJ).
She is survived in death by husband, Franklin R. Ballard; daughter, Jodi F. Luikart and son-in-law James W. Luikart Jr.; grandson, James W. Luikart III; sister Zada Grubbs residing in Homosassa FL., brother Don Gillespie residing in Tampa, FL., and many nieces and nephews in FL.
Mary Lou's final request was to be cremated with no viewing but a celebration of her life at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home on March 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kelly's Creek Independent Baptist Church; 6700 Kellys Creek Road Charleston, WV 25312.