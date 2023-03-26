Thank you for Reading.

Mary Lou Ballard
MARY LOU BALLARD sadly departed this earthly plane, March 10, 2023, after a long and hard battle with Parkinson disease. She fought this battle with the same grace and dignity she carried throughout her life. She was surrounded by her family as she took her final journey to go home.

Mary Lou was born, November 28, 1935, in Fayette County. She attended Nuttall High School, St. Albans High School, and she graduated in 1952. She resided in West Virginia and Florida. She worked for Columbia Gas, One Valley Bank, and was a Freelance Court reporter.

