MARY LOU BOSTIC, 88, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 31, 2021 after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence & Ruth (Wills) Palmer, and she was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Garth Bostic; and sister, Carol Ann Bowyer.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a Christian and a member of New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her son, Michael Bostic of Elkview; daughters, Sandra (David) Henderson of Elkview & Karen (Richard) Parsons of Charleston; grandchildren, Richard Jr. (Kim) Parsons & Nathan (Megan) Parsons of Elkview, Matthew (Cyrena) Parsons of Sumerco, and Anthony (Heather) Parsons of Hagerhill, KY., Garth (Becca) Bostic of Glendale, CA; Wille (Kate) Bostic of Indianapolis, IN; and Wyatt (Elise) Bostic of Chula Vista, CA; Wesley (Ashlee) Henderson of Charleston, and Sarah Henderson of Elkview; and 12 great grandchildren.
A service will be 2 pm, Thursday, February 4, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Arbogast officiating. A private burial will be at the Valley Grove Cemetery.
Friends and family are welcome for visitation between 12 - 2pm.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
