Mary Lou Childress MARY LOU CHILDRESS 86, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston. She was born in Servia to the late Norman and Glenna Vaughan Nichols. Mary Lou was retired from the University of Charleston. She was a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Hurricane where she sang in the choir and served on the Vestry in past years. Surviving are her loving husband of 26 years, Glen L. Childress; daughter, Terry Mosley (Paul); son, Greg Childress (Shawna); sisters, Sharon Sue Thompson and Vidalee Nottingham; brother, Dalton Nichols. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Caleb, Hart and Jacob, great grandsons, Mason and Brendan. A celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Timothy's In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane with The Rev. Cheryl Winter officiating. The family will receive friends after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Timothy's in-the-valley Episcopal Church, In Memory of Mary Lou Childress, PO Box 424, Hurricane, WV 25526. You can visit Mary Lou's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Childress family.