MARY LOU COBURN age 71 of Dixie passed away on April 25, 2021 in Montgomery, WV. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker and a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Lancaster, mother Ruby Campbell, brother Johnny Allen and sister Sharon Goff.
Surviving include her husband David Coburn; sons Phillip Coburn (Rebecca) of Belle, David Coburn (Daisy) of Lizemores; daughter Patty Evans of Charlton Heights; sister Delilah Reese (Kenny) of Elkhart, Ind; half-sisters Thelma Varney of Kentucky and Loretta Kendrick of Ohio; brother-in-law Freddy Colburn (Susie) of Goose Creek, SC. She has 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery on Wednesday at 1 p.m., with Rev. Gordon Killion officiating. Entombment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Friends may call from 11 a.m., until time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com