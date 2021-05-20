Mary Lou “Cotton” Vance

MARY LOU "COTTON" (GREEN) VANCE, 85, changed her address from Earth to Heaven on May 17, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Bim, Boone County, before moving to Beckley in 2001. She worked for the Green Brothers Store, Mary's Flowers, and Postmaster at Bim, WV for 32 years. More importantly she has been a long time born again Christian and attended and was a member of Grace Chapel Church.
Preceded in death by: her loving husband of 66 years Harry "Goff" Vance; her son, Edmund Goff Vance, who was killed in the mines; her father, Opie Green; her mother, Bertha Goldsberry; her brothers, Chester, Carl, Dewey Green; her sisters Corenia Green, Ella Mae Toler, Carol "Susie" Ferrell, Delta Orlowlski; and a grandson, Eric James Bias.
She is survived by daughters; Gwendolyn (James, deceased) Bias, Merilene (Mike) Manning; daughter-in-law Elizabeth Vance (Danny Richmond); grandchildren Heather (Jeremy) Golloway, Talitha (Troy) Vanke, Jim Bias II, Michael Manning Jr., Edmund Goff (JoAnna) Vance II, and Aaron (Shaylee) Vance; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitors can call on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Grace Chapel Church, Beckley, WV, and on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV, and an interment service will be held immediately after at Memory Gardens, Madison, WV. She wants the public and friends to meet, greet, and celebrate her home going before the memorial service. During the memorial service friends and relatives may express their feelings about how you met her and your experience with her or you may want to console her family. Randy Mann will conduct the memorial service, and friends and relatives will serve as pallbearers. Flowers won't be necessary because her body will be placed in the mausoleum. If you would like to contribute, please make donations to your favorite local church or charity.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.