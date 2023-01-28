Mary Lou Falls Jan 28, 2023 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARY LOU FALLS, age 70, gained her wings on January 21, 2023. Honoring Mary's wishes, a service will not be held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Zoology Entomology Recommended for you Local Spotlight Helen Marie Landers Stricklen Philip Thomas Nester Marian Virginia Frazier Susan Kaye Blair Teresa Craigo Humphreys John Edward “Johnny” Null Theresa Lynn Edwards Mobley Michael T. James Charles L. Reynolds Judith Ann Bennett Arthur Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 28, 2023 Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen How Edgar Allan Poe became the darling of the maligned and misunderstood The Hub names latest locations for Communities of Achievement Program The Hub: Seeking rural partners for building communities Backcountry Film Festival to be screened in Davis