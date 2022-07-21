MARY LOU (HANSHAW) SUMMERS, 79, Wallback, WV, went home to be with the Lord on July 16, 2022, in the presence of her loving family and sister Sharon and Rocky Boggs, following complications of a recent stroke.
She was born at home January 28, 1943. Beloved wife of 60 years to Lorenza Kester "Joe" Summers Jr; loving mother to Lorenza Kester Summers III (Kester) and Alden Brent Summers; devoted grandmother to Derek, Brittney, Dakota, and Dallas Summers; step-grandchildren Dustin, Brandi, Breanne, Braxton, and Brooklyn.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved parents Waunie and Kate Hanshaw and brother Dana Hanshaw and sisters Shirley Jett (Blake) and Hazel Griffith (Dale deceased). Mary Lou is survived by sisters Agnes Perkins of Flatwoods, WV, Phyllis Hanshaw of Clay, WV, Sharon Boggs (Rocky) of Valley Fork, WV, and Ruth Webster (Dan) of Sullivan, OH, and brothers Charles Hanshaw (Rose) of Fredericksburg, OH, and David Hanshaw (Marie) of Valley Fork, WV. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Carol Haught (Leonard deceased) of Lakewood, OH, Nina Tanner (Earl) of Willard, OH, Patty Miller (Dana deceased) of Willard, OH; Margaret Meadows, deceased (Roger) of Lakewood, OH and Karen Memmer (Mike) of Bay Village, OH; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou graduated from Clay County High School in 1960. She accumulated 30 college credits from Parkersburg Community College and Glenville State College. She retired with 25 years of service from Clay County Board of Education as a Teachers' Aide. Numerous kindergartners and first graders knew her as Miss Mary from Ivydale, Valley Fork, and Clay elementary schools. She also was an aide on the Special Education bus. In earlier years, Mary Lou and Joe traveled to many different states with their sons Kester and Brent. Mary Lou was an avid reader with a collection of many books. She also enjoyed giving gifts to others for their pleasure. Mary Lou and Joe enjoyed playing scrabble with her mom Kate. Mary Lou was a member of Wallback United Methodist Church for many years. She taught Vacation Bible School with her sister Shirley and collected two-dollar bills to give to the young children in her classroom.
The loss of Mary Lou leaves a void in the hearts of her husband Joe and sons but the memories she created with them will forever stay and provide them with love and comfort.
Joe and family wish to share their appreciation to the nursing staff of the ICU of Summersville Regional Medical Center - WVU Medicine.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6 till 8 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV.
A funeral service will follow Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Wallback United Methodist Church, with Pastors Stewart Cottrill and Matthew Tallman officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback. After burial, a luncheon will be served at the Church Picnic Area, prepared by the Mountain Charge Group, coordinated by Pastor Tallman's wife Mandana. All are welcome to stay.
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Summers Family.