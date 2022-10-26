Thank you for Reading.

Mary Lou Layne
MARY LOU LAYNE, 82, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2022, after a long illness.

She was born on October 12, 1940 to the late Romey and Gracie Cobb. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long-time member of Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle.

