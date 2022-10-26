MARY LOU LAYNE, 82, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2022, after a long illness.
She was born on October 12, 1940 to the late Romey and Gracie Cobb. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a long-time member of Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert S. Layne, Sr.; two sisters, Areta Kiser and Freda Skeens, and brothers, Everett Cobb, David Cobb and Early Cobb.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Dinah Harper of Charleston, Gilbert Layne, Jr. (Glenda) also of Charleston, and Annette Miller of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Brandy Taylor, Gilbert Layne, III, Krista Sheets, Jessica Bostic, Justin Layne, Ryan Miller and Tyler Miller; 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Theodore Cobb, James Cobb, Linda Slater and Mearly Blankenship.
The family would like to thank Stonerise of Kanawha City and Hospice of Charleston.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with Pastor Robbie Holmes and Pastor Rob Legg, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.