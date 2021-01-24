2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith"
MARY LOU LYTTLE, 72, of Hopkinsville, KY and formerly of Twenty-Mile, WV went to be with the Lord, Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Hopkinsville.
Born July 25, 1948 in Vaughn, WV, she was the daughter of the late Sammie and Erma Brown.
Lucy retired from Summersville Memorial Hospital in 2014 and moved to Hopkinsville, she was passionate about gardening, crafts, trying new recipes, sewing, interior design and decorating.
Lucy was proceeded in death by brothers, Richard and Danny Brown; son Brian Lyttle, and daughter Myra Mullins.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Shannon (Jermese) Hathorn, Hopkinsville, and Samantha Dawson, Twenty-Mile; 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; Brother Edward (Betty) Brown; Ringgold, GA, and sisters Dixie (Lonnie) Strickland, Summersville, and Kay Jerrell, Granville; nieces and nephews and best friend, Debbie Halstead.
Funeral will be Tuesday Jan 26, 2021 at Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge, WV at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to. The service will be broadcasted live on Shannon Lyttle Hathorn's Facebook.