MARY LOU MINNICK MELTON went home to be with her Lord and Savior, December 5, 2020.
Mary Lou was born in Cairo, WV and was the daughter of the late Lenore and Lowell Minnick. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Paige Melton; daughter, Jennifer; son, Jeffrey and brother, Jim Minnick.
She lived several different locations in WV as a daughter of a West Virginia State Police Superintendent. She graduated from Morgantown High School in 1946 and graduated from West Virginia University in 1950. She was a medical technologist and worked at the different hospitals in the area and finished her career at CAMC and Union Carbide.
Mary Lou was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and was very active in the women's circle.
She married L. Paige Melton in 1950. They had a wonderful life. Their home was always filled with family and friends. Mary Lou loved to cook and entertain and was a true gifted hostess. Many good friends from early childhood to present time were cherished and remained in contact throughout the years.
She is survived by her sister, Dr. Jean Minnick of Elkins; her niece, Crista Minnick Ellena and husband, Greg Ellena and nephew, Justin Ellena, all of Florida and many cousins in Spokane, WA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Covenant Presbyterian Church, In Memory of Mary Lou Melton, 424 Cross Lanes, Drive, Nitro, WV 25143
You may visit Mary Lou's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Melton family.