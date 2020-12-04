MARY LOU SHINN, 84, of Charleston, WV, passed peacefully December 1, 2020 at CAMC General Hospital.
Born February 3, 1936 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Ada Cunningham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, James Shinn, and her sisters and brother.
Mary was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family. Mary always made everyone feel loved and special and will be dearly missed. She was a proud graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and in 1955 she began her career as a legal secretary at at Love, Wise, Robinson and Woodrow, and retired in 2006. Due to her love for her work, she continued to work for several other firms until the age of 79.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Kelly) Shinn of Nashville, TN, James (Mary) Shinn of Charleston, and Pamela (Doak) Workman of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Mandi Patton, Jessica Yoder, Katie Seaton, Philip Rukse, Duran Workman, Megan Workman, and Dexx Workman; 9 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson, Jaxon Steel and one on the way; two nieces and special friends.
Services will be held privately for the family at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with Rev. Randy Ledsome, officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com