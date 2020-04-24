Mary Lou Sims

MARY LOU SIMS, 89, of Belle, widow of Charles Edward Sims, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was a retired substitute teacher with Kanawha County Board of Education. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, April 24, 2020

Fisher, Glen - 2 p.m., Ware Cemetery, Cowger Hill.

Rasnic, Grover - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Russell, Bernie - 11 a.m., Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.

Spencer, Julie - 1 p.m., Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.