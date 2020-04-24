MARY LOU SIMS, 89, of Belle, widow of Charles Edward Sims, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was a retired substitute teacher with Kanawha County Board of Education. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Funerals for Friday, April 24, 2020
Fisher, Glen - 2 p.m., Ware Cemetery, Cowger Hill.
Rasnic, Grover - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Russell, Bernie - 11 a.m., Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Spencer, Julie - 1 p.m., Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry.