MARY LOU SMITH, of Branchland, WV. passed away, August 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be noon, Wednesday, September 2, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Wednesday, Septmeber 2, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
