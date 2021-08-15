MARY LOU WEBB, 78 of Sissonville WV passed away on August 11, 2021. Preceding in death by her parents Johnny and Evelyn Baldwin, son Michael Webb, Brother Johnny E Baldwin, and son Michael Webb. She is survived by her son Stevie Webb (Michelle King) and family, Grandsons Zachary Webb and Austin Webb, Brother Kenneth (Delores) Baldwin, Cindy Stutler, Danielle Baldwin, Johnnie M Baldwin, David E Baldwin and a host of family.
Funeral Service will take place on August 17, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Sissonville WV. Officiating Pastor Buddy Miars. www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.