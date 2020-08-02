MARY LOUISE ANDERSON, 88, of Charleston, passed away on July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 3, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
