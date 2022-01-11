MARY LOUISE BAKER (BURR) FRAZER - Summersville, WV died at home after a long illness on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Mary was born in Nicholas County on January 6, 1929 to the late William Arnett Baker and Lela Mae Hutchinson Drennen. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold L. Burr and her brother William (Bill) R. Baker.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 45 years, Lowell K. Frazer, sister Wanda L. Montgomery, Canton, OH, daughters Betty Lynn Albert (Jack) Leland, NC, Beverly Ann Hughes (E.R.) Wytheville, VA, Rebecca Susan Perez (John) Morgantown, WV, son Harold L. Burr, Jr. (Melinda) Virginia Beach, VA, ten grandchildren, fifteen great grand- children, several nieces and nephews.
Mary was a graduate of Nicholas County High School and attended West Virginia Institute of Technology (West Virginia University Institute of Technology). She was a dedicated and long- time employee of both Bright of America and Campbell Tractor. She was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church.
Services will be held at White Funeral Home in Summersville conducted by son-in-law Dr. Jack H. Albert, Jr. on Wednesday, January 12, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Pall bearers will be Mary's sons-in-law and grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning one hour before the service.