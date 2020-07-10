Mary Louise Bias

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MARY LOUISE BIAS, 86, of Turtle Creek, W.Va., passed away July 7, 2020.

She was a member of the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church and a home health caregiver.

She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Sandy and Tim Riggs of Madison, and a son, Jared Bias of Turtle Creek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, July 10, 2020

Anderson, Beverly - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Good, Roger - 10 a.m., New Prospect Baptist Church, Sissonville.

Harrison, Lloyd - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.

Morris, Andrew & Jasmine, Gracie Taylor - 3 p.m., Webster County High School, Upper Glade.

Nuzum, Jeremy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Reed II, Gary - 6 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Slater, Richard - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Williams, Alice - 1 p.m., Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen.