MARY LOUISE BIAS, 86, of Turtle Creek, W.Va., passed away July 7, 2020.
She was a member of the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church and a home health caregiver.
She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Sandy and Tim Riggs of Madison, and a son, Jared Bias of Turtle Creek; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
