MARY LOUISE BOGGESS, 94, passed away December 1, 2022 at the Wyngate Senior Living Community Barboursville, WV.
She was born May 31, 1928, a daughter to the late Earl A. and Margaret L. Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James F. Boggess, three sisters, Peggy Phalen, Barbara Turley, and Ruth Ann Pelfrey.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Karen Boggess of Barboursville; 3 grandchildren, Melissa Mason and her husband Scott of Clover South Carolina, Kristin Norris and her husband Kyle of Huntington, WV, and Mathew Boggess of Barboursville; and 4 great grandchildren, Hayla Norris, Amelia Mason, Eli Norris, and Sydney Mason, two sisters, Joyce Clements (Alan) of Rocky Mount, NC and Beverly Brawley (David) of Bonita Springs, FL, and a special niece, Jill Reardon (Kevin),of Columbus, OH.
After the birth of her first grandchild, she was affectionately known to her family as Lala. She was a retired school secretary with the Kanawha County Board of Education. Mary was a longtime member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes, WV. She attended Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, Huntington, WV where she played the piano until failing health precluded her ability to do so. She loved the outdoors, especially spending time on the family farm. Her love of music (piano and vocal) was a gift she freely shared with family and friends. She leaves a legacy of love of God and love of family.
Services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday December 11, 2022 at the Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Jeffery officiating. Visitation will take place from 1 until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com
