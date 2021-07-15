MARY LOUISE BRADSHAW, 97, of Beckley went to be with the Lord following a long illness on Monday, July 12, 2021. Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
