MARY LOUISE COOK, 88, of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will follow at the funeral home.
