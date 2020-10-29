MARY LOUISE DAVIS, 90, of Colliers, WV, a devoted Christian lady, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the Weirton Medical Center.
Mary was born on December 27, 1929, in Paden City, WV to Ora Edward and Minnie Gladys Hawkins Tennant.
A sweet loving, kind girl, Mary grew up in Paden City, WV. She later met and married Vaughn Davis.
Mary and Vaughn shared a love story that spanned over seven decades. They were blessed with three sons, a daughter, and five grandchildren.
When their daughter was six months old, she died of pneumonia while in the loving arms of Vaughn.
Through this devastating loss, Vaughn began his spiritual journey as a pastor with the Nazarene Church, where he served various churches in the West Virginia District, and one church in Ohio and Mary was at his side as many ladies are whose husbands pastor in the District.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her stepmother, Micha Tennant, her four brothers, Charles, Tom. Jerry and John.
She will be remembered with love by her three sons, Timothy and Jenny Davis, David Davis, and Denny and Marge Meeks; grandchildren, David Davis, Jr., Timothy (Courtney) Davis, II, Emily, Konner, and Kenzee Davis; her brothers, Gary (Luvada) Tennant and Robert Tennant.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m., Thursday October 29 at the Weirton First Church of the Nazarene Colliers Way, Weirton.
Interment will follow at the Saint John's Haven of Rest Cemetery in Colliers, WV
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Weirton First Church of the Nazarene 475 Colliers Way Weirton, WV 26062.
Share tributes at www.grecohertnick.com 304 748 3219