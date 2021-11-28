Mary Louise (Gibson) Mode Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY LOUISE (GIBSON) MODE, 54, of Morgantown, NC, formerly of Wharton, WV, a 1985 graduate of Van High School, passed away on November 25, 2021, unexpectedly, in a house fire.Survivors are her sisters Debbie of Morganton and Tammy of Liberty, WV, and brothers Timmy of Tacoma, WA., and Steven of Wharton.Louise will be missed by family and friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Timmy Debbie Steven Mary Louise Tammy Morgantown Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Blank Phillip Eugene Stanley II Bobby Arnold Fizer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests