MARY LOUISE (GIBSON) MODE, 54, of Morgantown, NC, formerly of Wharton, WV, a 1985 graduate of Van High School, passed away on November 25, 2021, unexpectedly, in a house fire.

Survivors are her sisters Debbie of Morganton and Tammy of Liberty, WV, and brothers Timmy of Tacoma, WA., and Steven of Wharton.

Louise will be missed by family and friends.

