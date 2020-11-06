MARY LOUISE HACKNEY, 93, of Wharton, WV passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born March 25, 1927, daughter of the late Lonnie and Bernice Blevins Miller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Crawford; husband of 40 years Owen Hackney; and grandson Jeffrey S. Crawford.
She was a lifelong member of Barrett Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her children, William R. Crawford (Judy) of Fairdale, WV, David P. Crawford of Maysville, KY, Bonnie K. Long (Ray) of Murfreesboro, TN, Steven B. Crawford (Rebecca) of Turtle Creek, WV, and Robert B. Crawford (Debbie) of Wharton, WV; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.
Family would like to give special thanks to caregiver and niece Mary Frame, to the numerous close friends and neighbors of the area, and Dignity Hospice.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Danville Memorial Park, Danville with Mervin Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Barrett Church of the Nazarene.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com