MARY LOUISE ROSE, of Birch River, passed away June 30, 2020, at the age of 91, at her home after a short battle with cancer.
She was the wife of Robert Rose, 58 years, until his passing in 2006. She was employed in the past at a coal company store in Widen and later Tinnel's Grocery in Birch River. Most of her life, however, she was a strong wife of a coal miner and farmer. She often helped Robert with gardening, animal husbandry, and timbering on their small rural farm. Until her old age, she was always known for wanting to do things on her own and was always successful at it.
She was born January 2, 1929, to the late Dwight and Hattie Mollohan, also of Birch River.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dana and Leonard Mollohan.
Surviving are Anna Belle Caipen, Shirley Hughart, Bernard Mollohan, and Glen Mollohan.
Louise and Robert had no children of their own, but helped raise their niece, the late Felicia Mollohan, and their great-nephew, Todd Samples, who currently resides in Ohio. Both were always willing to help those in need who also had a drive to help themselves.
Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, at the Mollohan Cemetery in Birch River, with her brother-in-law, Vic Hughart officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
