MARY LOUISE (THOMAS) MAGGIED, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, known to the people who loved her most as "Putchie", died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 91.
Mary was born in Middleport, Ohio February 24, 1931. She lived in Charleston WV, with her late husband Zol Maggied for 67 years. Mary loved Charleston. She first lived on the Kanawha River where she enjoyed watching the tug boats. Mary then moved up the hollow to Lower Donnally. It was there that Mary loved to watch the birds, bear, and deer. She was an avid member of the community, and had many friends young and old. Mary worked at CMAC speech and hearing for nearly 30 years. She attempted to retire many times, and always changed her mind because she loved to work. She was extensively involved in her children's activities as PTA president, homeroom mother, and Boy Scouts den mom. She taught her three sons how to throw a baseball, and once accidentally rode one of their dirt bikes up a tree. Mary's door was always open. She welcomed her son's friends and neighborhood kids with open arms. Mary had a hard working "make it happen" attitude, she never said a bad word about anyone. She hated cooking and loved ironing. She could change a tire, no problem. She claimed she could outrun a bear. She made an incredible tuna salad and an impressive oatmeal cookie. Mary loved birds, especially red cardinals. She had a collection of small glass birds she kept in her living room. She had an unforgettable laugh, and a spectacular eye-roll that her family has since coined "The classic Maggied eye-roll".
Mary took immense pride in her 3 sons, she loved them more than anything. If you ever had the chance to ask about her sons, she would tell you they were perfect. She had unconditional love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren, too. Always kind, always patient, Mary was a doting Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Until her very last days, Mary kept the framed pictures of her family close to her heart. Above all, those who knew her, loved her dearly. Her legacy will surely live on through her family, left with decades of fond memories.
The greatest source of joy in Mary's life was undoubtedly her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Zol Maggied, of nearly 69 years, her Mother, Stella (Donahue) Thomas, Father, Sanford Thomas, Brother, Harold Thomas and Sister, Wanda (Thomas) Haskin.
Mary is survived by her siblings David Thomas (Diane) and Laura "Polly" Hysell (Milford), her three sons, Jeffrey Maggied (Shannan), Steven Maggied (Laurie) and Brian Maggied (Toni), her adoring grandchildren Sarah, Laura, Michelle, Jason and Brent, as well as her great grandchildren Jack, Wolf, June, and River, forever influenced by the time they spent with her.
In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that donations be made to; Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387.