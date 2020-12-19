Mary Lu Rymer

MARY LU ELLYSON RYMER, age 90, of St. Albans, WV went home to be with the Lord on December 17th, 2020 at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital after a battle with COVID-19.
She was born in Gilmer County, WV. Her parents were the late Odbert and Ruth Ellyson.
Preceding her in death were her son, William A. "Skip" Rymer II; sisters, Colleen Collins and Roberta Wright; and brother, Gene Ellyson.
Surviving are her husband of 69 years, William A. "Bill" Rymer; three grandchildren, Mamie Laura Rymer of St. Albans, WV, Sarah Brenon and husband Kyle of Manassas, VA, and Maryellen and husband Nic of Hurricane, WV; sister, Lorene Cunningham and husband Douglas of Tennessee; and ten great-grandchildren.
Mary was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church and a 60-year resident of St. Albans. She formerly worked at Kanawha Union Bank (now United Bank) in Glenville, WV and Waverly National Bank in Waverly, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and baking for her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all friends and neighbors for their love.
Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek is handling arrangements. There will be no funeral services due to COVID-10 precautions. Private burial will be at Stalnaker Cemetery in Glenville, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Avenue, St. Albans, WV 25177.
"Life is worth the living just because He lives." -Bill Gaither
