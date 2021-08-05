MARY M. DONEGHY 31 of Charleston, WV passed away July 26, 2021. A service will be Friday August 6, at Preston Funeral Home 812 Donnally St., Charleston at 2 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
