On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Heaven gained a beautiful angel, MARY "MAG" GRUBB, 77, of Handley.
She worked at surrounding post offices for many years and sold Avon forever. She joined her husband, Larry; sons, Dale, and Charles; three sisters; and a brother.
She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, James and Taeyon Grubb; a son-in-law, Sandra June, and Kevin Sumbo; grandchildren, Cassidi and Jesse Aliff, Mikayla and Cody Caffros, and Travis Dunn; great - grandchildren, Allsion, Addaley, Arielle, Keegan, and Samual; three sisters; and a brother.
She will be dearly missed by all.
Service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, April 25, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Friends may visit, with a social distancing walk through viewing, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.