MARY MAGDALENE CLARK SHULTZ, 94, of South Charleston, WV, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at CAMC Memorial - Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Ryan Shultz, two sons, Harold and Roger Shultz and an infant daughter.
She attended South Charleston Church of Christ and was retired from Smiley's Motel.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Lester) Samson, Son, Glenn (Annie) Shultz, daughter-in-law, Anna J. Shultz, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and Izzy who was like her grandchild.
Service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Estel Shultz Cemetery, Charleston. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary's granddaughter, Gina Shultz, for her love and care during the last few years.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been family owned since 1950.